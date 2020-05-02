Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

After making radical changes both in the upper positions and in the jungle in League of Legends, the leading designer of games Riot Games, Mark “Scruffy” YetterHe said today that the company plans to help lower-line players by putting some power back on paper.

“The lower transport power has slightly decreased this season, so we wanted to put a small amount of power back on paper,” he said. Scruffy in the post Quick Game Thoughts. “We are exploring some options, and we may not put power back into XP directly.”

Scruffy He also said that developers are going to look a little bit at lowering the center lane. Even though the role should be one of the strongest in the game, he said there could be too much charging power available.

In theory, the next changes in the role of ADC They could also help lower-line players to run some of their matches more easily, consistently getting gold and easier kills, thus making the metagame faster.

