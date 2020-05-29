Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

League of Legends: Wild Rift It will be the reinvention of the popular game of Riot Games that during the day of this Friday, May 29, released its first video about unedited gameplay.

Months after the video presentation with its first official trailer, the title created in partnership with Tencent Games It already accumulates hundreds of thousands of visits with hours since its arrival, showing the expectation generated around it.

Of course, it is important to note that the extensive demo video anticipates that things will not be exactly the same. Riot will change part of the gameplay of the title in order to make the games shorter, more dynamic and condensed.

Exclusive runes: In order to improve mobile adaptability, the developer presented the selection of key runes instead of a specific page construction.

Further, Riot Games announced the addition of some runes that will be exclusive to mobile gameplay and the one that will allow you to resize new game styles.

New habilities?: Despite being an adaptation, the video explains the challenges that have marked for adapting the popular MOBA to the platform, and also the benefits that this can bring.

This is why Wild Rift will offer a series of skill changes, which will change the way some champions work, such as Twisted Fate or Shyvannaas well as some summoner spells like “Ignition”.

Evolved Bonuses: Now the blue and red bonuses will have a new facet, since towards late game they will evolve with the objective of granting greater statistics in critical points in the games and thus perhaps enhancing the battles within the jungle.

Map is always rotated to play from bottom to top

You can review the video in full, below:

