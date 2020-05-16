Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

League of Legends: Wild Rift is officially the mobile adaptation that will take the popular MOBA franchise to the world of smartphones.

From the hand of Tencent Games and its popular installments on the platform, finally and 10 years after its premiere the title of Riot Games it will make its way to the potential market that today generates a part of the largest salaries in video games.

As confirmed by the official account, the title prepares seven months after its announcement the first point of contact with fans and the actual performance of the game, through an anticipated release through the Google Play platform.

Specifically, it would be from the month of June 2020, where the developer would release the test in technical Alpha that will include only two regions of the world.

Brazil and the Philippines will be the two major cities that will be able to put this new game in check and see its performance in gameplay, just days away from revealing its first minimum requirements to enjoy the game.

For now, Riot assured that he will reveal more and more information in the coming days and weeks.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well. A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 – League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

You can check out the official trailer for the game, below:

