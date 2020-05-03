It is official, Legends of Runeterra, the Riot’s new card game, is available on both iOS and Android. It is an ambitious proposal at the hands of the creators of League of Legends. We have been able to test the game since before the launch, so we are going to give you our impressions after playing it on Android for a while.

Let’s see then how this proposal that comes to stoke the CCG genre (Collectible Card Games), in the territory of rivals such as Blizzard’s Hearthstone, Valve’s Artifact or The Elder Scrolls: Legends.

10 minutes are enough to understand everything, which is good news

Legends of Runeterra is a turn-based card game in which the main objective is to end the Nexus of our enemy. We will achieve this objective by playing different cards, in order to attack the rival and win the game. One of the differential points of LoR is that Gameplay mechanics leave randomness aside which is sometimes implicit at the spell or skill level, to focus on attack mechanics from a more technical point of view.

LoR mechanics is somewhat complex. Spells are cast to the center, they act on certain turns of the round, you have to find holes to attack the nexus, etc. It requires a certain learning curve.

As usual in this type of games, we have a turn system, a certain amount of mana for each turn and different cards to play depending on the resources we have. There is an attack turn and a defense turn so when our attack cards are lowered, our goal will be to stop them. Each card occupies its space and will attack the one in front of it. That is to say, if they lower a 2/2 card and we have a card with lower values, they will destroy it, and vice versa. We must take advantage of uncovered holes to attack, as well as using the different spells and abilities of the characters to play in our favor.

Different Champions can evolve to improve their skills and help us win the game

Each character has their different abilities, which we can combine with other cards, boost through spells, in addition to the striking mechanic of “evolve”, which allows champions to increase their attack and defense power or add beneficial skills to win the game.

In the last turns the battles intensify. Many cards in the field to try to destroy the nexus of the rival. (A minute of silence for our opponent).

One of the most positive points of Legends of Runeterra is that, despite being its first version, the visual section is quite careful. The animations of the cards, the boards and others, although they have room for improvement, give a good experience.

We miss a form of free access to expeditions, at least some initials at launch to earn rewards

In the menu we find the different options of the play mode, being able to play against AI (good option to practice, although strange having a non-qualifying game mode), the classic ranked, different expeditions and the tutorial mode. Expeditions are purchased using gold and gemsSo we would have liked some way to access free expeditions to earn some rewards.

As negative points, the mechanics become perhaps too dense. Here we find no rival turn and your own turn per se. Everything is established in rounds, and in each round we have a coming and going of cards. The opponent puts cards, you defend, you cast spells, he attacks, you manage again, etc.

It is a somewhat slow combat system, although after a few games we do it. Being so slow also benefits the last turns of the game. Having to focus on finding the hole (and defending ours), the last turns are an amalgam of quite strong creatures destroying each other, seeking maximum damage to break the enemy link.

In short, Legends of Runeterra is posed as a free alternative within the CCG genre, with a lot of travel, fun and with a pretty good performance despite being its first version. The launch of the game coincides with the Pleamar expansion, which includes new cards and content.

Legends of Runeterra