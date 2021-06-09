League MX and MLS All-Star Game; Date and details of the match

After the match between La Liga MX and Major League Soccer was suspended in 2020, the Las Estrellas 2021 match that will take place in August this year at the Banc of California Stadium, the home of Los Angeles FC, has become official.

This Wednesday, both Leagues made the Las Estrellas match official to be played on August 25 and which will feature the best players from each League.

It would be the second time that a game of this nature was played, because in 2003, the best players in the American League faced each other, against Chivas.

MLS often ‘builds’ its All-Star team but for Liga MX, it will be the first time an opportunity like this has been given.

The players who will participate are not yet known and are expected to be announced soon.

