The 2020/21 season LaLiga disputes are marked by limitations and restrictions due to the health situation, and the tight schedule. The Real Madrid defends the title achieved, although the great favorite is the Atlético de Madrid who was proclaimed winter champion.

The final stretch of the season is marked by the intense fight between Atlético, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.