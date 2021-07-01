League calendar: Alavés – Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Real Madrid will face Alavés and Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad on the first day of the Santander League 2021-2022 after the draw held this Thursday afternoon in the living room Luis Aragones of the City of Soccer of the Rozas. Atlético, recent champions of the competition, will make their debut against Celta de Vigo in Balaídos.

The new Real Madrid from Carlo Ancelotti He will make his debut in Mendizorroza against Alavés. Due to the works of the new Bernabéu, the white team will play the first three days as a visitor. He will return to the Bernabéu on matchday four to be played on the weekend of September 12 against Celta de Vigo. The white team will finish the League against Betis at home. Regarding the stadiums, the Clásico of the first round between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou on October 24, while the Bernabéu duel will be on March 20.

For its part, the first Madrid derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano on December 12, 2021, about to end the first round (matchday 17), while the second round match will be played in the merengue fiefdom on the weekend of May 7-8, 2022. The calendar, like the last seasons, is once again asymmetrical.

Finally, the last day of the championship will be held on May 21-22 depending on the results and the clubs that remain with goals at stake. Barcelona will host Villarreal; Real Madrid will do the same against Real Betis; and Atlético de Madrid will finish the season away from home against Real Sociedad.

The first match of Liga Santander

Alaves – Real Madrid

FC Barcelona – Real Sociedad

Celta – Atlético de Madrid

Mallorca – Betis

Cadiz – Levante

Osasuna – Espanyol

Seville – Rayo Vallecano

Valencia – Getafe

Villareal – Granada

Elche – Athletic Club