Leading US Online Retailer Newegg Starts Accepting Dogecoin Payments

Newegg, a well-known technology-focused online retailer in the US, has started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment. A press release broke this news on April 20, noting that the retailer made this move to celebrate $ DogeDay. Newegg has reportedly teamed up with BitPay to offer its customers this payment option.

According to the press release, this move has seen Newegg join the growing list of merchants that accept DOGE as payment. However, this is not the first time that the company has allowed its customers to buy products using crypto. In 2014, the retailer was among the first major electronic retailers to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for items purchased on its platform.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Explaining why it was time to integrate DOGE payments, Newegg Senior Brand Manager Andrew Choi said that the excitement around cryptocurrencies is undeniable. He added that the recent increase in DOGE’s value forced the organization to add the coin to its list of payment options to allow DOGE enthusiasts to purchase products without hassle.

To pay with DOGE, Newegg customers will need to click the Edit button in the payment section on the payment page. By selecting BitPay, they can complete their transactions using DOGE stored in digital wallets. Customers must complete transactions on DOGE within 15 minutes. Failure to pay within the given period will force them to place a new order later or change the payment order to pay.

DOGE continues to see more adoption

Choi continued to tout the company’s dedication to improving the customer experience, noting that,

We are happy to provide Dogecoin fans with an easy way to buy technology online.

However, the DOGE payment option will not be available for auto call orders, Newegg gift cards, market items, subscription orders, pre-orders, and return shipping labels.

This news comes as different actors in different sectors continue to adopt DOGE. At the moment, more than 50 companies in fields ranging from restaurants and fashion retailers to travel have adopted DOGE.

Due to this increased adoption, the price of the coin is going up. DOGE is currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. At the time of writing, DOGE is up 2.35% in the last 24 hours and 438.57% in the last seven days to change hands at £ 0.28.