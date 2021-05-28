“Leading the World Cup feels good, but you have to lead it at the end”

05/28/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

The dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), which, after winning the Monaco Grand Prix last Sunday, became the leader of the Formula One World Championship, declared that “taking the lead in the championship feels good, but” what they need is “to be in that position at the end of the last race”.

Verstappen, 23, who had never been on the podium in Monaco, won on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), who accompanied him at the race honor ceremony most iconic of the premier class of motorsport.

“It was a very good weekend, especially since I had never been on the podium there before, so it was very nice to get the victory”; explained the young Dutch star, who now leads the World Cup with 105 points, four more than the English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who still aspires to capture an unprecedented eighth intercontinental title.

“Taking the lead in the World Championship feels good, but what we need is to be in that position at the end of the last race. That is what really matters,” said Verstappen, who along with his teammate, Mexican Sergio Pérez, who finished fourth in the principality of the Côte d’Azur, he has also elevated his team, Red Bull, to first place in the Constructors’ World Cup; which leads with a point of advantage over Mercedes, uncompromising dominator for the past seven years.

“Being where we are now feels very good, of course. It shows that we have had a decent start to the year; but we have to keep pushing, because we still have to keep improving. Nobody reaches perfection or is calm in this sport.”, warned ‘Mad Max’.

“Until now we have hardly made small mistakes, but none of great importance, so we are first at the moment. But we all know that things can change very quickly,” explained Verstappen, in statements released by his team, with a view to the sixth Grand Azerbaijan’s award of the year, which will be held next weekend in its capital, Baku.

“I have never been on the podium in Baku, so it is time to change that,” said the Dutchman, winner this year in Monaco and in Imola (Italy) – home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – and who finished second. three other races, those of Bahrain, Portugal and Spain, which Hamilton scored.

“The (Baku street) circuit isn’t bad, but it’s probably not one of my favorites either, to tell the truth. I never got on the podium there, so it’s time to change this. Let’s see how competitive we have there, because Presumably Mercedes will be strong again there, “said Verstappen ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. EFE