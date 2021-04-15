Leading Swiss Insurer AXA Starts Accepting Payments in Bitcoin (BTC)

AXA, the second largest insurance company in Europe, has started accepting BTC as payment through a partnership with Bitcoin Suisse. The firm broke this news through a blog post on April 15, noting that this move has made it the first insurer in Switzerland to accept payments in crypto. The company reportedly decided to embark on this path as part of its digital future and in response to the growing demand for additional payment alternatives from its customers.

According to the blog post, this integration is the fruit of an investigation that began in late 2019, where the company asked customers between the ages of 18 and 55 to share their thoughts on cryptocurrencies. At the time, a third of those surveyed admitted that they owned or were interested in cryptocurrencies. AXA went on to note that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation by driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

According to AXA, the BTC payment option will be available to its private clients starting this month. It only accepts BTC as payment for all premiums for non-life products, in the hope that regulatory amendments will allow it to include other products in the future. All that users need to settle their invoices in BTC is the reference number, the amount owed, and a BTC wallet.

Leveraging BTC to simplify payments

AXA seeks to integrate the new payment method into invoices it sends by email in the future. By doing so, the company will allow its customers to pay in BTC by visiting https://invoice.inapay.ch/axa to make transfers. This process would be simple and intuitive since all a user will need to do is enter the reference number and amount and confirm their entry. Bitcoin Suisse would receive the BTC and convert the funds into Swiss francs.

Explaining how the system will determine how much BTC a user must pay, the company noted that the amount owed by a customer will be calculated in an equivalent sum in BTC. However, this exchange rate will remain valid for a specified period of time. During this window, the client will not assume any exchange rate risk. Also, AXA will not charge users special fees when transacting in BTC.

At the moment, AXA only accepts BTC. According to the blog post, the company is looking to gain some experience with BTC before deciding whether to add more cryptocurrencies.

