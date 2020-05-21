Leading Asian stock markets closed lower on Thursday, with investors attentive to the coronavirus news and fearful of persistent tensions between the US and China.

The Japanese Nikkei index fell 0.21% in Tokyo today, at 20,552.31 points, pressured by shares in the rail sector and linked to consumer goods, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.55%, to 2,867.92 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.95% to 1,788.64 points.

The risk appetite is limited by the negative climate between the U.S. and China, after repeated criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump, for the way Beijing has dealt with the coronavirus. Yesterday, Trump again blamed the Chinese for the pandemic. “It was China’s incompetence, and nothing else, that caused this massacre around the world,” said the president in his official Twitter account.

Although several countries are gradually reversing quarantine measures motivated by covid-19, the disease continues to spread throughout the world. The global number of cases of coronavirus infection has surpassed the 5 million mark and the total number of deaths approaches 330 thousand, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are also expectations for China’s annual legislative meeting, which will begin this Friday (22) and during which the country will be able to set economic performance goals and signal further stimulus measures in an attempt to overcome the crisis caused by the covid-19.

In other parts of Asia, Hang Seng fell 0.49% in Hong Kong today, to 24,280.03 points, but Kospi rose 0.44% in Seoul to 1,998.31 points, supported by the economic reopening in South Korea and elsewhere, and Taiex recorded a 0.92% rise in Taiwan, to 11,008.31 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market went red, and the S & P / ASX 200 retreated 0.41% in Sydney, at 5,550.40 points. Local media reports that China may impose stricter customs inspections on Australia’s iron ore weighed heavily on industry giants such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue, whose shares fell between 0.6% and 2.2%. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

