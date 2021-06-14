“Leadership? Our strength is the group “

06/13/2021

On 06/14/2021 at 09:30 CEST

Luis Enrique spoke before the premiere of Spain on the Euro 2021 what will they play against Sweden who will play this Monday at 9:00 p.m. The coach was questioned about the leadership of this selection, by the youth of the squad. Whether the leader of this team is him or the players, he did not hesitate: “We don’t lack leadership. The 23, 24 with BusquetsThey are going to have to lead because they are the ones who make the decisions on the pitch. I’m going to lead too, all the coaches do it. If a coach is not a leader, a bad sign& rdquor ;.

He also wanted to reaffirm his opinion by assuring that “his strength is the group, the team.” “I’m not worried, we are prepared& rdquor ;, he added. Finally, he assured that he was optimistic about the role of the national team in this European Championship: “Until the contrary is proven, I will continue to think that we can be at the level. What I have told you is not a pose, I really think about it. I’m still optimistic & rdquor ;.