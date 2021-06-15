Leaders of the Mexican National Team condition the call of Rogelio Funes Mori to Tata Martino

Rogelio Funes Mori’s naturalization process has ended successfully and the forward of Rayados from Monterrey He already has the document that makes him one more Mexican, with all the same rights and obligations as anyone else, so he only waits for the authorization of FIFA to be able to be summoned with the Mexican National Team he directs. Gerardo Martino.

Everything seems to indicate that Twin Funes Mori It will be part of the list of 60 players that Gerardo Martino announces before the final call for the 2021 Gold Cup, which will have to be announced before June 30.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori awaits authorization from FIFA to be summoned, will he reach the Gold Cup?

For weeks the possibility of Funes Mori being considered by Tata Martino to join the Mexican National Team has been cooking, so some Aztec footballers have already publicly declared that the one who emerged in River Plate would be welcome to TRI, since everyone who arrives to add will be well received by the team.

However, according to information revealed in the Half Time Filtered Touch column, this acceptance in the Mexican National Team would have been ‘conditioned’ by the Tricolor leaders, who would have made a single request to Gerardo Martino to open the doors of the national team to Funes I died.

The source assures that the only request launched by the ‘heavyweights’ of the Mexican team was that Tata continue to give opportunities to young players in the National Team, especially center forwards, that is, that the Twin’s call was not a’ plug ‘so that other younger forwards were not considered.

It should be remembered that, in the absence of Raúl Jiménez, Tata Martino has only tested Henry Martín and Alan Pulido as nine nominees, leaving out the veteran Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, in addition to discarding the now Club León player, Santiago Ormeño, who ended up choosing the Peruvian National Team due to the lack of opportunities with TRI.

Of the young forwards that Martino could consider in the near future, the names of José Juan Macías, Alexis Vega, Santiago Jiménez, Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Muñoz stand out.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin, Miguel Herrera’s first ‘injured’ in preseason

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content