Leaders of 16 EU countries call to combat threats to the LGTBIQ collective in a letter that avoids pointing out Orban

More than half of the EU Heads of State and Government meeting in Brussels this Thursday, including the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, or the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, have denounced the “threats” that still exist against fundamental rights and a call to combat discrimination against the LGTBIQ group, in a letter that avoids expressly naming the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and his new law that prohibits talking about homosexuality in schools.

“We must continue to fight against discrimination towards the LGTBIQ community, reaffirming the defense of our fundamental Rights. Respect and tolerance are at the center of the European project ”, says the letter signed by 16 of the 27 leaders of the EU and sent to the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Portuguese Prime Minister and President of the EU, Antonio Costa.

Sánchez himself has published the letter through his Twitter profile accompanied by a message in which he affirms that “hatred, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union”, although he does not name the Hungarian Government either.

This is the second coordinated this week between a majority of Member States to react to the new Hungarian law announced as a reinforcement of the protection of minors against pedophilia crimes but which includes measures that discriminate and stigmatize this group, for example by prohibiting talks about homosexuality in schools or vetoing the broadcasting of content on television that addresses the situation of the LGTBIQ collective.

