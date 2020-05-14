The denial of important political leaders in Brazil probably led to the spread in the country of Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, said on Thursday the United Nations high commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who said she was “really concerned” about Brazil and the local pandemic situation.

05/13/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

“Of course, we are really concerned about Brazil and Covid-19, because it is one of the countries with a large number of people with Covid-19 and also a high death rate,” said Bachelet when asked about President Jair’s stance Bolsonaro, who downplayed the coronavirus and participated in protests calling for the closure of the National Congress and the Supreme Federal Court (STF), in addition to military intervention.

“We believe that the denial at the beginning of important political leaders probably led to the spread of the infection, that if other measures had been taken from the beginning, perhaps this could have been reversed,” she said.

Bachelet was also directly asked whether Brazilian democracy is at risk because of Bolsonaro’s stance. Without directly mentioning the president, the UN human rights chief, who presided over Chile for two terms, acknowledged that requests for military intervention by certain groups threaten Brazilian democracy.

“We also heard that certain groups are asking the military to participate,” she said, adding that this meant a threat to democracy.

Bolsonaro spoke at acts held in Brasília – one in front of the Army headquarters and another in front of the Planalto Palace – that called for the closing of Congress, the Supreme Court and the reissue of an Institutional Act number 5 (AI-5 ), an instrument that marked the end of repression during the military regime.

The president has also classified Covid-19 as “gripezinha” and, when asked recently by journalists about the high number of deaths caused by the disease in Brazil, he replied: “So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do?” It has also been a harsh critic of social isolation measures, such as closing non-essential trade, adopted by governors and mayors to curb the spread of the virus.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released on Wednesday, Brazil has 188,974 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the disease has already killed 13,149 people in the country.

These figures make Brazil the sixth country in the world with the highest number of cases and deaths by Covid-19, although the pandemic in the country started after countries that are currently behind in this ranking, such as China, Germany and Belgium.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

