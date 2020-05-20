Mexico City.- In order to determine a safe strategy for the return to operation of the mines in the country, through a video conference, union leaders met with the Undersecretary of Mining of the Ministry of Economy, Francisco Quiroga Fernández.

They reported that after the announcements of the federal authorities, which allowed the reactivation of that sector, now considered essential, they explained that jointly, work is being done on the implementation of the security protocols worked between the aforementioned undersecretary and the industry, Ismael Leija Escalante, Secretary General of the National Democratic Union of Mining, Metallurgical, Steel and Related Workers reported.

The meeting highlighted the importance for mining workers to resume their activities with great care and always complying with the determined provisions, since mining generates 370 thousand direct jobs and 2.3 million indirect jobs throughout the country.

For their part, the workers’ leaders informed the official that they are ready to resume activities, in accordance with the provisions of the health authorities, in a gradual process that runs from May 18 to June 1, as long as the health protocols are respected. .

They indirectly added that the Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to demonstrate the value that mining has for the country and for the whole world, since, for example, it is a fundamental industry for the manufacture of medical equipment and implements in which metals and minerals are used, which makes it an important branch for the health sector.

Furthermore, it represents an essential sector because it supplies raw materials to practically all industries, they asserted.

The videoconference was attended by Undersecretary Quiroga Fernández, the leaders: Javier Villarreal Gámez, Secretary General of the National Union of Workers of the Mining-Metallurgical Industry CTM; Carlos Pavón Campos, leader of the Frente Nacional Mining-Metallurgical Union; Pedro Haces Barba, Secretary General of the National Autonomous Confederation of Workers and Employees of Mexico (CATEM), and Ismael Leija Escalante.

