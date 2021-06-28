Leaders fall due to massacre in Tamaulipas; there are 13 detainees

VICTORIA CITY.

Elements of the Tamaulipas Special Operations Group detained two criminal leaders allegedly linked to the massacre of 15 people on June 19 in Reynosa.

The state government announced that in operations carried out on Saturday afternoon and night, Jorge Iván Cárdenas Martínez, La Vaca, second in command of the criminal group Los Escorpiones, a cell of the Gulf Cartel, was arrested, who is considered a priority objective and for whom, since 2019, the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office offered a reward of two million pesos.

According to Tamaulipas authorities, La Vaca is identified as a broad generator of violence in the Reynosa-Río Bravo-Matamoros region.

Although it was not disclosed, the authorities also arrested the head of the group of hitmen called Espartanos, known as Espartano 16.

The special police officers detained six other suspects, bringing the total number of detainees in the case to 13. They also seized weapons, cartridges and tactical equipment.

2 drug lords linked to massacre in Reynosa fall

Operations carried out last Saturday led to the arrest of La Vaca and El Espartano 16, in different events.

In addition, he has an arrest warrant for various crimes and for whom, since 2019, the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office offered a reward of two million pesos to be considered a priority objective.

Within the police actions, 16 weapons of different calibers were secured, two of them high-powered, more than 3,900 useful cartridges for various types of weapons, 80 magazines, eight ballistic vests, two grenades and tactical equipment, as well as a package of weed similar to marijuana.

The eight suspects were at the disposal of the authorities.

The authorities carried out a recount, noting that with these arrests there are 13 detainees to investigate the murders.

Pope sends condolences to massacre relatives

CIUDAD VICTORIA.— Pope Francis sent his condolences to the families of the 15 people killed during the armed attacks in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, on June 19.

The message of relief and also of disapproval for the acts committed was sent through a letter that the Holy See sent to the Bishop of Matamoros, Monsignor Eugenio Lira Rugarcía.

On it is stamped the signature of the Secretary of State and the Apostolic Nuncio for Mexico, Franco Coppola.

“Upon hearing the sad news of the bloody confrontation that took place in Reynosa and in which many innocent people lost their lives, the Holy Father offers votes for the eternal rest of the deceased, while reiterating his firm disapproval for this episode of unjustifiable violence that mourns that Christian community ”, says part of the message.

In it he also makes known that his Holiness will ask the Most High to convert the hearts of the violent and grant the bereaved the spiritual consolation and serenity of life.

The diocese also reported that the churches of Reynosa continue with their evangelical and social work, such as masses, care for the sick and consoling the afflicted of those who have died from covid-19 and now from the massacre.

“In general we pray for reconciliation, justice and peace,” said Father Alán Camargo Muñiz, priest of the diocese of Matamoros.

Activist throws in the towel after “incident”

CIUDAD VICTORIA.— The activist Gustavo Azuara Díaz, one of those responsible for having called the march for peace in Reynosa that took place last Saturday, announced the suspension of all activity within the group he represents; this, a few hours after having suffered an “incident”.

Azuara Díaz, president of the Rodolfo Torre Cantú club, through his Facebook page, invited citizens and organizations to join in a protest to demand that the three orders of government attend and combat the violence that plagues the city.

“Hello, good morning, my Reynosa, thank you all for your messages of support, your good and bad comments, yesterday was an experience that no one wishes for you, thank God I am fine, I can only say that for the moment I am out of all this, it hurts me a lot to do it. I’m not afraid! But if I fear for the safety of my daughters, my mother, my sisters, my nieces and my friends who have arrived, that is why I decide to leave my activities ”, he published on his Facebook account “Rodolfo Torre”.

The activist, during the walk on Saturday, warned that hours before he received an intimidating call not to carry it out.

At the end of the tour, no more was heard from the activist, while on his personal wall someone wrote and recalled the warning.

This Sunday morning he limited himself to explaining that at the end of the event, he was approached by some individuals who assaulted him, stripped him and took away his valuables, including his cell phone.

“These people fully told me several things, I don’t know what the objective was, I don’t know. I do not know, I cannot say that they are organized crime people, I am going to take it as an assault nothing more, because what can I tell them? I am nervous, I thank you for worrying about me, “he said in one of the two videos that he uploaded to said social network.

He said he was concerned about the other organizers of the march and asked to find a way to communicate with him.

He also said that he will deliver a photograph to the State Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, after colleagues and friends denounced his loss.

Organized crime has seriously hit the city. On June 19, an armed group entered the city and killed 15 people who were not involved in the events.