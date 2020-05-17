In summary

Peru surpasses China in number of coronavirus cases. Shanghai will restart classes in June. India extends its confinement for 14 days.

Global cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) exceeded 4.5 million on Sunday 17, while the deceased are 307,395, according to statistics from the Geneva-based body.

The chart of new cases remains at around 80,000 infections a day, while the deaths per day for the past five days are around 5,000, which shows some stabilization in both indicators.

America is the most affected region, with 1.96 million cases, followed by Europe (1.87 million) and the Middle East, which with 326,000 infections is one of the areas where the pandemic seems to be advancing the fastest.

The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain remain the countries with the highest number of cases, while Brazil is close to overtaking Italy in fifth position and Peru exceeded 84,000 cases from China and entered for the first time among the twelve most affected countries.

Citizens affected by the mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus hope to survive the crisis by disinfecting private vehicles in Colombia.

The

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris

Johnson, they told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live

with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine.

Many

countries seek to revive their economies due to increasing financial pressures,

even though authorities acknowledge that reopening could cause a new wave of

infections and deaths.

Italy

will allow restaurants, bars, beaches, shops and religious services

resume activities on Monday. “We are facing calculated risk

aware that the epidemiological curve could rise again, “said Conte.

“We are facing this risk and we have to accept it, otherwise we will never

we could reactivate ourselves ”. Italian economy forecast to contract 9%

this year as a consequence of the coronavirus.

For his part, Johnson, who was hospitalized last month for COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not be available despite the huge global effort to produce it.

The British premier said Britain was taking “small steps” toward reopening, “trying to do something that had never been done before: get the country out of total confinement.”

British charity Medical Detection Dogs has been training canines to detect disease for more than a decade.

They are currently trying to determine if COVID-19 has a characteristic aroma that they can use to train canines and thus help identify those affected by the virus.

The

matches of the German football league resumed over the weekend in

empty stadiums and broadcast to everyone. Players are given

He asked not to spit, shake hands, or hug to celebrate the goals. The

staff and substitutes wore masks, and balls and seats were

disinfected.

In Greece, churches opened their doors to the faithful on Sunday after two months, but the number of attendees was limited. Turkey allowed people over 65 to leave their homes for the second time, up to six hours, while keeping them under general confinement.

The

small stores have already reopened in most of Spain, which on Sunday

reported 87 deaths, the lowest number since March 16. However, the

stricter restrictions are maintained in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the most

affected.

People in Thailand packed the shopping malls on Sunday 17 after authorities relaxed restrictions imposed since March. The government allowed the reopening after the number of new cases dropped to single-digit numbers in more than two weeks, with the exception of one day.

China reported only five new cases on Sunday, as the Shanghai business and economic center announced that classes for younger students will restart on June 2. Meanwhile, the number of domestic flights in China has returned to 60% of the levels shown before the pandemic, exceeding 10,000 daily for the first time since February 1, according to reports from the country’s civil aviation regulator.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 13 new cases of coronavirus, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul is coming to an end.

The new coronavirus, causing the COVID-19 disease, can become an endemic virus and, therefore, “never leave,” said the director of Health Emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan. .

