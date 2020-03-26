By David Morgan and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, March 26 (.) – Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said she expected congressmen to pass a $ 2.2 trillion bill on Friday to tackle the coronavirus, after the the Senate gave the green light to the unprecedented rescue package.

“Tomorrow (Friday) we will see the bill. It will be approved with strong bipartisan support,” Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters.

The legislation will expedite direct payments to Americans within three weeks once it is approved by the Democrat-controlled Lower House and Republican President Donald Trump enacts it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The Republican-led Senate approved the bill, which would be the largest fiscal stimulus measure approved by Congress, by 96 votes to zero, Wednesday night, after days of intense negotiations between Republican and Democratic lawmakers. and Trump administration officials.

The unusual unanimous Senate vote underscored how seriously members of Congress are taking the global pandemic as Americans suffer from the virus and the medical system falters.

The package is intended to flood the country with cash in an effort to stem the devastating impact on the economy of an increasingly intense pandemic, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the United States and infected nearly 70,000.

Pelosi said there was no doubt that more money would be needed to fight the coronavirus, and stated that lower house committees would work on the next phase in the short term, even if the plenary is not in session. Lawmakers have been asked to be available to vote.

