A polygamous Y Leader of a sect, who had 39 wives and at least 127 children Y grandchildren, died at 76 years in the northeast of India, reported the authorities.

Zionnghaka Chana, who lived in the secluded state of Mizoram What patriarch which is supposed to be one of the largest families in the world, suffered diabetes and hypertension, and expired Sunday in a hospital.

Mizoram’s chief minister, Zoramthanga, tweeted late Sunday that the state fired Chana with “a heavy heart.”

Mizoram and its village in Baktawng Tlangnuam have become a major tourist attraction in the state, thanks to this family, “said Zoramthanga.

Dynastic sect

The sect had been founded by Chana’s grandfather in the 1930s, and has about 1,700 members, including four generations of the Chana family, several of whom work in cabinetmaking or ceramics.

His philosophy is based on Christian principles, despite the fact that the leaders of the Presbyterian Church, the main faith in the state, reject Chana’s polygamy.

He married for the first time at the age of 17, according to the local press.

