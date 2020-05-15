It is the district with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus and its ‘Covid’ hospitals are already saturated: Iztapalapa is ‘suffocated’ by the pandemic and its almost 2 million inhabitants can “have a very hard time,” according to specialists.

Despite the call to stay home by the Ministry of Health after the second phase of the health contingency has been officially declared by COVID-19, dozens of people walk through the Salado tianguis in Iztapalapa. Mexico City, April 1, 2020. Photo: Romina Solís / Notimex

According to federal government figures, this mayor’s office in the capital has 2,319 infections (the highest number in this area in the country) and 185 deaths, only behind Tijuana, Baja California and Gustavo A. Madero (CDMX).

The problem for Iztapalapa is compounded when the four hospitals to treat coronavirus disease are saturated, as observed on the website that the capital government enabled to verify the availability of beds.

Dairies of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office applied the Mercomuna program, which consists of the delivery of vouchers and the delivery of a basic basket pantry to all the beneficiaries of Liconsa who live in this mayor’s office. Mexico City, April 17, 2020. Photo: Isaías Hernández / Notimex

‘COVID’ SATURATED HOSPITALS IN IZTAPALAPA

Specialty Hospital “Doctor Belisario Domínguez” (CDMX) General Hospital of Zone 47 (IMSS) “General José María Morelos” Hospital (ISSSTE) General Regional Hospital “Ignacio Zaragoza” (ISSSTE)

“In the CDMX Metropolitan Area the greatest vulnerability

is on the periphery: Iztapalapa, Milpa Alta and Tláhuac, in addition

of the conurbed municipalities of the State of Mexico“Warns Manuel Suárez Lastra, director of the UNAM Institute of Geography.

The Belisario Domínguez Hospital, in the Iztapalapa city hall, is one of the specialized care centers for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. In the image, a patient with coronavirus, entering the hospital. Mexico City, April 23, 2020. photo: Karen Melo / Notimex

To the conflicts of the most contagious Covid-19 mayor’s office in Mexico are added problems such as overcrowding, since its population density is almost twice the average of Mexico City (16,152 people per square kilometer, while the capital average is 8,767).

Health personnel offer antibacterial gel at the entrance of a street market, and these are also covered with plastic to avoid possible COVID-19 infections in the Iztapalapa City Hall. Mexico City, April 25, 2020. Photo: Gerardo Luna / Notimex

In addition, Hugo López-Gatell, federal undersecretary of Health and visible head in the fight of Mexico against the epidemic, has emphasized that diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity increase the risk of mortality in case of contracting Covid-19.

Another bad news for the demarcation governed by Clara Brugada, since the The main cause of death in Iztapalapa is Diabetes mellitus, followed by heart disease.

As a measure in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sanitation crew walks the streets of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, an area that has reported the highest rate of infection in Mexico City. April 29, 2020. Photo: Gerardo Luna / Notimex

As part of the actions it has implemented The mayor’s office has been delivering protection kits and sanitizing public spaces.

“Since someone with the disease is not known, it is believed to be far away, but I call on the people of Iztapalapa to care for and protect their families and follow the recommendations of Phase 3,” Brigada said in April.

However, the measures and words of the mayor have been insufficient to stop the pandemic that Iztapalapa suffocation.

In the Iztapalapa City Hall, merchants from the tianguis del Salado tried to place their stalls as every Wednesday, and this was denied by the authorities of Mexico City, due to the health protocols of Phase 3 of the health contingency by COVID -19. Mexico City, April 29, 2020. Photo: Romina Solís / Notimex

The Iztapalapa General Hospital “Juan Ramón de la Fuente” works together with COVID-19 Hospitals to transport patients infected with said virus. Mexico City, April 24, 2020. Photo: Quetzalli Blanco / Notimex

In the San Nicolás Tolentino pantheon of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, lines are lined up with funeral floats to pass the first security filter at the entrance to the Pantheon. Mexico City, May 11, 2020. Photo: Gerardo Luna / Notimex

Mexico City, at the moment 2319 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported. Mexico City April 29, 2020. Photo: Gerardo Luna / Notimex

In the civil cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco, burials are carried out on bodies killed by COVID-19, there is an area designated for this type of burial, and entry is limited to two family members. Mexico City, May 11, 2020. Photo: Gerardo Luna / Notimex

View of Iztapalapa from Cerro de la Estrella. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce