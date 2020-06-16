A 2016 study signed by researchers from the Universities of Toronto, Harvard and the National Institute of Public Health, found that the high amounts of lead present in the blood of children in Mexico City was related to the consumption of enchilado sweets with high amounts of sugar, citric acid and salt.

Everything comes from the way in which chili-based products are made for children, since in the production plants the necessary hygiene measures are lacking to ensure that the water used in their washing and preparation does not contain levels lead toxic.

When this process fails, the ingredients of the entire product are contaminated and distributed until they reach the points of sale where children, unaware of the danger they are running, consume them without any filter or control.

The study was carried out by analyzing the amount of lead present in the blood of at least 171 children aged 2 to 6 years, between June 2006 and July 2007.

The sweets most frequently analyzed using the ICP-MS elemental inorganic analysis technique, belonged to 138 samples of 44 different Mexican brands, almost all present in markets and stores across the country.

The result of the analysis showed that at least 14% of the brands analyzed contained different amounts of lead in their products and that although the levels of this metal are below those accepted by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, No candy intended for children should contain lead, due to the damage that exposure to this chemical element causes to health.

Almost every the analyzed sweets were the most consumed by Mexican children, among them, those that contain large amounts of potentially harmful additives such as sugar, sodium and citric acid, all present in sweets such as chili tamarind pulps or chili powder treats.