Lead from gasoline lingers in London air despite its 1999 ban

Historically, lead has been used in a variety of ways: in batteries, alloys and solder to pipes and paint in homes and buildings. Also, in the gasoline (leaded). Its use in this fossil fuel has ceased in most countries of the world because exposure to the metal causes neurodevelopmental problems in children and problems cardiovascular, kidney and reproductive in adults.

Lead levels in the air of London They have dropped dramatically since it was banned as a gasoline additive in 1999, and now meet UK air quality targets. However, despite this decline, airborne particles in the English capital contain high levels of that lead, according to a study published in PNAS.

Despite the ban on leaded gasoline, it is still in London’s air more than 20 years later.

“Lead derived from gasoline from decades ago is still a major pollutant in London. Despite its ban, it is still on the air 20 years later ”, he explains. Eléonore Resongles, researcher in the Department of Earth Sciences and Engineering at Imperial College London (United Kingdom) and main author of the work.

The research, carried out by an international team of scientists, reveals that up to 40% of lead present in airborne particles comes from the legacy of leaded gasoline. This persistence highlights the long-term impact of pollutants introduced by human activities into the environment.

Both on the ground and in height

To arrive at these results, the scientists took 18 samples of London air and dust between 2014 and 2020. The samples were taken from the air at street level and from a rooftop at 24 meters Tall. They were then compared with previous lead concentration data from the 60s, 70s, 90s and 2010.

While in the decade of 1980 annual mean air concentrations of lead in central London were 500 to 600 nanograms for every cubic meter, in 2000 they dropped to about 20 ng. In the summer of 2018, the most recent samples showed a lead concentration of 8 ng / m3.

Air particles collected from a central London meter under microscopic view. / Eléonore Resongles and Volker Dietze.

These results, together with an isotopic analysis, reveal that lead in gasoline settles in the environment and is constantly resuspended in the air through wind and vehicle movement, providing a constant background level.

Harmful to health

For the authors, the results reveal a potential danger that warrants further research on health effects, since, despite air quality objectives, there is no “safe” threshold for lead in human beings. humans.

“Long-term low exposure can adversely affect health and, although we do not yet know the implications of our findings, leaded gasoline could still provide a low level exposure that can have detrimental effects, ”adds Resongles.

“An in-depth study of population blood levels is needed, as has been done recently in the US Legacy lead deposited before 1999 is contributing significantly to the global burden of this metal, so we must try to reduce their quantity even more ”, he considers Dominik weiss, researcher at the same center and co-author of the study.

Atmospheric lead has reached a benchmark level in London that is difficult to reduce with current policy measures

Among the possible ones, the authors propose to cover urban soils contaminated with fresh earth. A measure that, they say, has been effective in reducing blood lead levels in New Orleans children.

“Atmospheric lead has reached a benchmark level in London that is difficult to reduce with current policy measures. Further research is needed to determine the effect of current air concentrations on human health, even if they meet quality targets, and find the best way to rid this city of the legacy of lead forever, ”concludes Resongles.

