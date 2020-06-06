Lea Michele’s apology in response to accusations that she had made life impossible for one of her co-stars on the ‘Glee’ series, Samantha Ware, has not had the desired effect.

In fact, her words have only gotten more interpreters who have worked with her in the past to break her silence to criticize her for not taking responsibility for her actions, limiting herself to affirming that her privileged position and immaturity were what made her behave in a a way that he understands that then it might seem callous or inappropriate.

Gerard Canonico, one of the substitutes in the Broadway production “Spring Awakening” starring Lea and Jonathan Groff, has claimed that she was “a real nightmare” with anyone who was not one of the main stars.

“You made us feel like we didn’t deserve to be there. I spent years trying to be nice to you and to no avail. Maybe you should really apologize instead of blaming other people’s perception of you,” he wrote in the comments. from the post Lea shared on Instagram to reply to Samantha.

Emma Hunton, who also participated in that work, has reacted by insisting that this message cannot be considered an apology even if it includes the words “I’m sorry.”

Heather Morris, who played Brittany since the first season of ‘Glee’, has been somewhat more conciliatory. Although she acknowledged that working with Lea was a “very unpleasant” experience and that the actress treated the rest of the cast with an undeniable lack of respect, she wanted to remember how dangerous the culture of cancellation is, which leads to publicly condemning a person hastily and without stopping to analyze the evidence against him.

“I think he should answer for it. And despite everything, it is also our fault for allowing it to happen for so long without saying anything about it and that is something that, as a society, we are all learning at the same time. But right now it is being implying that he is a racist person, and although I cannot speak about his values, I think we are drawing conclusions, and we already know what happens when we take things for granted, “he added, calling for caution.

Naya Rivera, the unforgettable ‘Glee’ Santana, has simply stopped following Lea on social networks, with whom it should be noted that she always had a tense relationship. Amber Riley (Mercedes in the series) has advanced that she will not say anything about her former co-star -with whom she has not spoken for two years- “because there are more important things happening in the world right now”, referring to the protests in United States against police violence against the African American community.

Leah’s apology doesn’t seem to have been taken too seriously& nbsp; and used his statement – in which he did not mention it directly – to make a play on words and indirectly ask him to donate to the GoFundMe page that has been created to support the family of a 22-year-old who has died at the Omaha protests. “data-reactid =” 33 “> Samantha Ware, who was the first to speak out against Lea, does not appear to have taken Lea’s apology too seriously and has used her statement – in which she did not I was mentioning her directly – to play a pun and indirectly ask her to donate to the GoFundMe page that has been created to support the family of a 22-year-old who has died in the Omaha protests.

