Lea Michele loses important millionaire contract due to racist acts

Scandal! The actress read Michele causes controversy on social networks again after it was revealed that HelloFresh, famous North American food kit company, has decided to end its millionaire contract after I revealed that in the past she had committed racist acts against one of her classmates in the series Glee.

We recently informed you that the actress Samantha Marie Ware, known for having played Jane Heyward in the sixth season of Glee, confronted read Michele on Twitter calling her a hypocrite for having spoken out against the racism when she humiliated her for her skin color multiple times during the recordings of the show.

These statements caused the outrage of the users of social networks because they occur within the socio-political chaos that the United States is experiencing after the recent murder of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, who is considered a racial crime.

Lea Michele loses important millionaire contract for racist acts.

Company removes millionaire contract from Lea Michele

The famous food kit company was questioned by a netizen about his opinion about the statements made against Lea Michele and if he planned to do something about it to which they replied that they had decided to end any working relationship they had with the actress.

Lea Michele loses important millionaire contract for racist acts.

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. – HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh)

June 2, 2020

HelloFresh does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of Lea Michele’s recent claims. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately, ”the company wrote on Twitter.

It may interest you: Glee actress accuses Lea Michele of making her life hell. Scandal!

Lea Michele loses important millionaire contract for racist acts.

So far, Lea Michele and her team have not stated about the cancellation of her millionaire contract with this renowned US company, in the same way it is known that the actress has publicly apologized to Samantha Marie Ware for all the damage that she caused when they shared credits on Glee.

Photographs: Twitter and Instagram