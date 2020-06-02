Lea Michele is canceled on Twitter for being racist on Glee | .

Known for being one of the protagonists of the Glee series read Michele became a trend but negatively because is accused by a former partner in the series for having been racist with her.

Michele quickly became her character in the series. Rachel al is hated and disowned by Internet users who immediately began to share the post he had made.

It was all because of a publication that Lea herself shared in her official account of Twitter where he complained about the treatment George Floyd had received because he claimed he did not deserve it.

Lea Michele: “George Floyd did not deserve that, that was not an accident and that must end”

Almost immediately, her former partner Samantha Ware, who played Jane in the sixth season of Glee, responded sharply to her tweet, stating that she had received assaults on her person.

LMAO remembers when you did my first television gig. Hell? I will never forget, I think they told everyone that if I also had the opportunity, you would get lost in my wig, among other traumatic microaggressions, the actress shared.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA – SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware)

June 2, 2020

It should be remembered that Ware has the afro style hair reason why it has a large volume which is very striking and Samantha is dark skinned.

I open the thread of the accusations of racism towards Samantha Marie Ware (Jane T6 of Glee) by Lea Michele (Rachel Berry) pic.twitter.com/Zalgd3fMbE – Antonio García (@antoniogrciag)

June 2, 2020

When Twitter users began to read their response, they began to criticize and “cancel” Lea Michele, and there were even those who mentioned that both her character and she had the same character.

They made me question having a career in HollywoodSamantha Ware, who is now what could be said to be another victim of racism, finished.

Despite the fact that Lea Michele is very loved by her 6.4 million followers At the moment it is being harshly criticized by Internet users in the microblogging service.

