Former Glee star Lea Michele apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the music series after a cast member accused her of making her life “a real hell.”

Michele issued a statement saying that, although she does not recall any incident or judge anyone by their origin, she regrets it and attributed it to her privilege and “immaturity”.

“I clearly acted in ways that hurt other people. If it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or if it was simply my immaturity and unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused, ”he said.

Her apology comes two days after actress Samantha Marie Ware accused her of “traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.” Michele is white; Ware is black.

Following Ware’s allegation, food company HelloFresh announced the termination of its partnership with Michele: “We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent allegations regarding Lea Michele.”

The controversy began when Michele tweeted a comment about the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer put a knee to the nape of his neck for more than eight minutes while he begged for air in Minnesota.

Michele tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said police violence must end. Ware responded in sharp capitals saying that Michele had made her first job on television hell.

In her statement, Michele noted that she was about to become a mother and tried to end with a hopeful tone.

“I heard these criticisms and I am learning and although I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience,” he wrote. “We can all grow and change and I definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

