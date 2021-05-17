Le Pen’s party, accused of diverting 6.8 million euros of public funds

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. (Photo: Michel Euler / AP)

The far-right French National Agrupation (RN) party, led by Marine Le Pen, diverted 6.8 million euros of public funds from the European Parliament, according to the police investigation unveiled this Sunday by the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

Le Pen has been charged for five years together with 16 other leaders or people linked to his group for fraudulent use of these public funds by hiring people who actually worked for Agrupación Nacional.

Although this system dates back to the time when the far-right formation was headed by his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, it took shape under his presidency, after the European elections of 2014, in which the success of his party allowed him to have 24 seats.

The Sunday newspaper pointed out that the management of the credits granted to hire collaborators was “centralized” by the party, which only let its MEPs choose an assistant and was in charge of hiring the others.

“JDD, the official organ of the macronista power, draws up the same everlasting case of parliamentary assistants as in every election. Nothing new under the sun, except maybe good polls in sight? ”Le Pen said on Twitter, also referring to the June regional elections.

For his part, the party’s treasurer, Wallerand de Saint-Just, on BFM TV accused the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, of being behind this leak. “He spends his life saying that he wants to harm the RN as much as possible. It is obviously a political maneuver, just before the regional elections, through that newspaper and with that report that we do not know why it is coming now and that it is a set of inaccuracies and slander & …

