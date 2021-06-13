Le Mans 24 Hours – Suzuki repeats victory and Checa finishes second with Kawasaki

06/13/2021

The Suzuki 1 of the Yoshimura SERT Motul team, with the French Gregg black Y Sylvain Guintoli and the belgian Xavier Simeon at the handlebars, he repeated victory this Sunday in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the first round of the World Motorcycle Endurance Championship, ahead of the Spanish Kawasaki 11 David Czech.

The winning Suzuki 1 did a total of 855 laps at the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans, eight more than Kawasaki number 11, which repeated the driver line-up that prevailed in 2019: Czech alongside the French Jeremy guardoni Y Erwan nigon.

Six years after its last victory in the 24 Hours Motos, Suzuki again won the French classic, the first of the four tests of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, in which it already has thirteen victories, one behind Kawasaki’s record.

Without any pressure since the abandonment of the Yamaha number 7, just before twelve hours, the Suzuki obtained a comfortable victory.

Third place, with 13 laps less, finished the number 37 BMW, driven by drivers who have already been IDM champions: the Spanish Xavi Forés, the ukrainian Ilya Mikhalchik and german Markus Reiterberger.