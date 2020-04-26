He exchanges with his players and his staff, talks physically, reads, and watches series. Like most of his fellow citizens, Paul Le Guen tries to keep busy during confinement. But the coach of Le Havre, in Ligue 2, hopes to be able to resume his football activities and the way to the fields from May 11.

“The players have this goal in mind. Quite honestly, knowing that from May 11 the situation should evolve is an interesting goal for everyone, says the technician on the website of the Norman club. (…) Of course, I pay attention to the government directives on this release from containment, I listen and I read a lot about this subject and we will take all the necessary precautions during the recovery while keeping in mind that there is no risk But it is the same problem for all professions. We will have to put everything in place so that we can re-train as soon as we get out of this confinement in the safest conditions for everyone. “

“Do not complain, we have a break period”

If restarted, Le Guen considers that a period of four weeks of training would be enough before restarting the competition, because the players “will not start from scratch”. The coach – unlike some of his colleagues – also believes that his team can play the last ten games over a limited period of time, and chain two games a week.

“It doesn’t scare me at all, all or part of my career, I played every three or four days and I like that, he confides. And then, we shouldn’t complain, we we have a break period, we will have to catch up on these games and therefore play more often. I don’t think there are any reckless risks, the players and staff are quite capable of adapting to this. For weeks , we see caregivers mobilizing, people dedicated and taking risks to put themselves at the service of others, so we are not going to start complaining. We need a little decency and I measure our luck if we can resume, even if there are a few annoyances. “