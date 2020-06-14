The short film directed by Claude Lelouch was presented yesterday

Leclerc and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, protagonists in Monaco

The short film ‘Le Grand Rendez-Vous’, directed by Claude Lelouch and with Charles Leclerc as the protagonist at the controls of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale through the streets of Monaco, was officially presented to the world yesterday.

It should be remembered that Lelouch himself directed the controversial ‘C’était un rendez-vous’ in 1976, in which a car sped through the city of Paris without having taken the appropriate security measures – open traffic, for example.

On this occasion, for the sequel called Le Grand Rendez-Vous, Claude wanted to have a top-level driver, and for this reason he required the services of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver in Formula 1.

Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and the confinement carried out by a large part of the world population, Lelouch decided to carry out the filming on the same day that the Monaco Grand Prix should have taken place.

It was on Sunday, May 24, that Leclerc squeezed a Ferrari SF90 Stradale through the streets of the Principality of Monaco, and according to data from the Maranello formation, the Monegasque driver reached the 240 kilometer / hour barrier.

To shoot the short film, it was necessary to use a team of 17 people. As for the personnel contributed by Ferrari, in addition to the two SF90 Stradale, six Maranello technicians arrived – a mixture of engineers and mechanics.

Notably, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the company’s first plug-in hybrid and delivers 1,000 horsepower. Its thermal engine is a 4.0-liter V8 that generates 780 horsepower and has three other electric propellers that complete its performance.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340 km / hour. In France it is marketed from 443,513 euros, although the final amount can quickly scale according to the chosen options.

