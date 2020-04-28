If there was still suspense, Noël Le Graët took care of sweeping it away. In an interview he gave to Le Télégramme, in reaction to the Prime Minister’s announcement of the final cessation of the football championships, the president of the French Football Federation confirmed that the season is well and truly ended in Ligue 1, Ligue 2, National and D1 women.

“Impossible” to envisage a fall recovery

“We informed Comex (executive committee of the FFF, note), what it already knew, that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 did not start, that the National did not start either nor the D1 women, said Noël Le Graët. These four competitions are definitively stopped for the 2019-2020 season. ” According to the president of the FFF, it was “impossible”, compared to UEFA, to consider playing the end of the season in the fall.

For several weeks, the clubs have been working on the conditions for a resumption of competition on June 17, with a view to completing July 25 the most chaotic exercise in their recent history. Their plan A suffered a brutal stop Tuesday. The Prime Minister brushed aside hopes for a summer of football by presenting his strategy of “gradual” lifting of containment, sector by sector.

The FFF awaits responses from the LFP

In a press release, following Noël Le Graët’s interview, the FFF indicates that its executive committee “has taken note of the impossibility of organizing matches and resuming the championships for the current 2019-2020 season”. Concerning the National and the D1 women, “a next meeting of the Comex will specify the rules for sports management of the 2019-2020 season and will decide on the conditions for restarting the 2020-21 season”. The FFF is also awaiting responses from the LFP. “The Comex of the FFF invites the LFP to inform it as soon as possible of the sporting consequences it intends to draw from the situation to close the L1 and L2 championships and set up a resumption of activities project for the 2020-21 season in light of the details that the government will provide in the coming days. The FFF will be particularly attentive to sports equity and the economic viability of the directions that will be recommended. “