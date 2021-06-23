Le Bélier begins construction of a plant in San Miguel de Allende

GUANAJUATO

The automotive company Le Bélier will invest more than 68 million dollars in an auto parts production plant, with which it will generate 496 new jobs in Guanajuato.

The global company, a leader in specialized foundry, inaugurated the construction of its first plant in Guanajuato together with the governor of the state, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, who led the laying of the first stone.

The Le Bélier company pointed out that it is coming to join the most dynamic automotive cluster in Latin America, a state and a country that are strategic for world trade.

In addition, they will contribute to the consolidation of the industrial vocation of San Miguel de Allende, which means more and better employment opportunities for young people in the region.

During the event, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo mentioned that this project will consolidate the supply network of the automotive cluster in the state.

He also stressed that the new investment represents great news for Guanajuato to continue advancing in its economic reactivation.

We thank the directors of Le Bélier for their trust in Guanajuato and for their trust in the talent of our young people, ”said the governor.

The Le Bélier plant joins the 61 projects that the State Administration has brought in in the last 33 months, adding an investment of 2,416 million dollars and 27,375 jobs committed.

New jobs

Also, Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo reported that this company will be hiring engineers in automation, metallurgy, foundry, quality, systems, maintenance of machines and molds, among others.

In order to have a qualified workforce, the company signed an agreement with the Technological University of San Miguel de Allende to create the first Foundry School in the State of Guanajuato.

It will also add to the innovation ecosystem, as its future auto parts production plant will have a high level of automation and will be an example of Industry 4.0.

Le Bélier executives know that Guanajuato is on its way to being the epicenter of Industry 4.0 in this country and Latin America ”, stated the governor.

Global company

Le Bélier is a world leader in foundry specialized in the manufacture of components molded in aluminum, which contribute to the reduction of weights and the emission of CO2 for the automotive and aeronautical markets.

It specializes in casting by high pressure, low pressure, by gravity and machining of aluminum parts, highlighting automotive parts such as: turbo-compressors, master cylinder, brackets, engine support, braking systems and chassis components.

The San Miguel de Allende plant will be the second in Mexico, it will have an area of ​​23,500 square meters and will produce aluminum automotive parts with state-of-the-art technology.

jcs