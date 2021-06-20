LCRcom signs with GTI | News | Operators

LCRcom, already advanced in previous communications its purpose to open up to wholesale distributionand create a new IT channel. With such an idea in mind, the supplier has signed an agreement with GTI, wholesaler specialized in Software and Cloud Computing solutions belonging to the V-Valley division of the Esprinet Group. As a result of this alliance, the wholesaler will integrate the firm’s VoIP solutions into its Unified Communications (CU) family.

LCRcom signs with GTI.

LCRcom has shown its appreciation to the wholesaler, and states: “We believe that our services perfectly complement GTI’s list of manufacturers and we are sure that your participation will help us make all commercial and technical resources available to our new partners necessary to accompany them in their first voice projects. José María Prian, Director of Business Development at LCRcom.

The operator was officially presented to the GTI channel last Thursday, June 10, during the II Web Forum: Devices and Unified Communications for Clumsy. An event organized by GTI in which the operator showed the opportunity that currently represents relying on unified communications, with a growth of more than 60% today.

Two exclusive services designed for SMEs

Through this agreement, LCRcom will offer, first of all, its VoIP through Microsoft Teams. A solution that will integrate Ribbon’s direct routing as a service to achieve a more agile and efficient provision and start-up of the service. In addition, it will include a geographic numbering along with a flat rate for calls for national landlines and mobiles and for more than 30 international destinations. This solution is expected to be well received by the thousands of Microsoft partners already working with GTI, as they will improve their offering and add value to their Microsoft 365 sale.

Second, the packaged solution for its cloud switchboard, MeetIP, which will include a voice channel with a flat rate for calls and the Communicator Business softphone version. Through this second incorporation, both companies will achieve – through a single product – digitize the extension of a job and make teleworking and mobility easier, a need that is increasingly in demand within the sector.

Likewise, LCRcom will also make available to new partners a certification program through the LCRUniversity and a whole battery of benefits aimed at improving the profitability of your opportunities: rebates, marketing funds, incentives, etc.

With this agreement, both companies will reach out to new distributors in their first voice projects with all the necessary commercial and technical resources. LCRcom will contribute its 20 years of experience as an operator to accompany the IT channel towards voice resellers and connectivity solutions in this launch, supporting the registration with the CNMC, among other procedures to bill this type of services.