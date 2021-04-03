LCRcom offers VoIP through Teams | News | Operators

LCRcom has been a leading communications provider in the sector for years. However, after his joining the Aire Networks team, the company wants to go one step further and make a difference also as cloud service provider. Thanks to its incorporation into the group, the company has completed its offer of communications solutions aimed at small businesses with cloud solutions under the name of OASIX. All this leads the supplier to a new business approach that focuses on the search for IT channel partners. Likewise, and within this strategy, the integration of your VoIP services with Teams.

One of the biggest handicaps that the migration to the digital world of companies supposes is the implantation. LCRcom facilitates the integration of its VoIP services through the Microsoft Teams platform, so that any client can complete the services of their Teams or Office 365 user, with specialized operator voice services and consultative sales. Thus, the operator takes advantage of the Teams interface itself to make calls and install a virtual switchboard that unifies the communications of the company, without equipment costs, with a rate adapted to the use, without permanence and totally scalable.

LCRcom offers VoIP through Teams.Network infrastructures, the key to cloud services

As the demand for Cloud solutions has increased, the sector has been able to detect the important role of having a good network infrastructure that allows an optimal deployment of these services. This dependence on network infrastructure is significantly accelerating the convergence between the TELCO and IT channels. An example of this is the integration between LCRcom and Teams mentioned earlier. This type of commercial merger, where operators will offer Cloud services and hosting providers will integrate communications into their offers, we will be able to see it more and more regularly.

This is how, LCRcom uses the Microsoft Teams infrastructure to offer its clients a 360 catalog of its VOIP service solutions at a minimum cost and adapted to their needs. The operator also facilitates ad hoc integration for each company, with the possibility of doing it in three ways: only with Teams through Direct Routing to PSTN Network through SIP Trunk, combining with its MeetIP virtual switchboard solution by making a native integration with CRM (Dynamics, Salesforce, etc.) or with PBX for integration with the customer’s CRM.

LCRcom’s new approach to IT

This LCRcom and Teams solution is born from the aforementioned new approach of the global telecommunications operator in the IT channel. A purpose that the firm has wanted to reinforce through incorporation of the manager Jose María Prian, who directed the GTI distribution channel for years, to bring its solutions closer to SMEs in a more efficient way. In the words of the recent signing of the company: “The IT channel cannot continue to look the other way at the telecommunications of its clients. Large operators have always focused on SMEs when offering services and solutions directly , but the great dependence of this segment of end customers on the channel has meant that they have never been too successful. Starting to sell unified communications will not only mean a new source of income for the IT partner, but also a barrier to entry for other competitors The opportunity that Microsoft Teams opens up as a voice communications tool for the IT channel must be taken advantage of, “says Prian.

In its commitment to the TI channel, LCRcom want to create a new partner network that is differentiated by an economic and innovative training offer, in which the operator’s signal compared to its competitors will be that of specialization and closeness in the deal, promoting better training of services and products.