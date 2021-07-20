LCRcom certifies CLAVEi’s ERP with MeetIP | News | Operators

LCRcom announces the ERP approval of CLAVEi, a company specialized in management software for SMEs, with its MeetIP virtual switchboard, an integration that comes to respond to the demands of a wide variety of companies that make up the SME sector.

MeetIP, stands out for its ability to be managed remotely efficiently and for providing a 100% cloud service, which results in cost savings, easy, fast and personalized integration and improved productivity, both at the corporate level ; as in relation to the digitization processes of companies, such as teleworking.

The integration of CLAVEi’s ERP with the MeetIP switchboard contributes to improving efficiency and productivity in end customers, as it also guarantees the optimization of processes associated with the use of unified communications.

As indicated by the company, with this new approval the channel is offered the opportunity to increase its income statement by supporting a complete integration designed so that companies can optimize the management of their business needs such as purchases and sales. , billing, warehouse and service management.

The main advantage of this process is the ease of receiving or issuing calls from the ERP software itself. Once the call enters through the MeetIP switchboard (with or without an operator), it opens the file with the customer’s data, being able to leave notes in the CRM module to transfer it or to indicate what was discussed with the customer. If the company offers after-sales service, it can also have time control to manage the billing of the service.

LCRcom certifies CLAVEi’s ERP with MeetIP.Fast, efficient and scalable unified communications

More and more companies are seeking to unify their communications quickly, efficiently and with 100% scalable solutions. In this context, MeetIP favors the management and maintenance of numerous communication unification processes, providing a suite of tools that allow greater efficiency to be achieved in the shortest possible time.

For example, the automation of processes related to the client by automatically opening their file, issuing calls from the same ERP, incorporating data of target clients to call, or scheduling the scheduled daily calls. To all this must be added the history record of all the calls made by each user in the CRM.

“LCRcom offers its partners an opportunity to generate a new line of recurring income, at the same time that they give it the possibility of offering an ERP solution for its clients that integrates in an agile way with its MeetIP cloud switchboard”, they point out. . For its part, the ERP software of CLAVEi allows to improve the processes of any SME, from the management of Purchases, Sales, Billing, CRM, Warehouse Management, Service Management, Ticketing and Projects.

According Jose Maria Prian, Director of Business Development at LCRcom, “We want to continue offering solutions to our partners so that they increase their billing and make their end customers even more loyal, always around LCRcom’s UC solutions.”

Eloy Montaña, CEO of CLAVEi, indicates that “The moment is now. Business transformation implies successfully internalizing effective, proven, robust and innovative solutions. With the power of MeetIP and our ERP Software we multiply the productivity and control of the processes in our clients, offering a transparent integration of the communications in the daily business management ”.