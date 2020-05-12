Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. a10

The Mexican Football League (LBM) announced on Monday the medical protocol that the teams will follow to be able to start training, taking into account the preventive measures against Covid-19.

This document was prepared by the LBM Medical Directorate and its Sport Med FMCE (FIFA Medical Clinic of Excellence) counterpart and focuses exclusively on the player, coaching staff, as well as their environment to return to practices and competition.

The guide explains that because the Covid-19 can live for long periods of time on different surfaces, before starting the training, all the facilities that are going to be used must be cleaned and disinfected, such as changing rooms, drawers, gymnasiums, conferences, among others.

Healthy distance

Likewise, it establishes that everyone in general should avoid hand-to-hand greeting, hugging or kissing, in addition to the so-called social distance must be respected at all times (1.5 to two meters), including these also in the locker room. Therefore, it is suggested to take baths in turns, or preferably to bathe at home.

They should also not share drink containers or sports equipment, such as shirts, towels and other personal items.

Initial exploration

On the other hand, it specifies that all players, coaching staff and collaborators in contact with them, must have an initial medical examination that includes questions related to the Covid-19, as well as a description of what they have done and where they have been in the last 60 days, and if they have had close family or friends who have suffered from the disease.

He also points out that if the players have been asymptomatic, the use of face masks in training is not suggested, and that all soccer players should take their temperature, preferably with a pistol or thermal camera as soon as they arrive at the team’s facilities.

In addition, he warns that it is forbidden to spit or clean the nasal passages with material other than disposable tissues, which must be deposited in a specific container for it.

Finally, it indicates what is the protocol that must be followed once a positive case is confirmed among the members of the club.

For the initial management-monitoring of a player, the team must assign a certified doctor, who must keep the player’s file. Some of the points to consider are: sampling with up to two tests available on the market (Antibodies and PCR), being positive the player will be sent to quarantine at home for 14 days, the guide mentions.

