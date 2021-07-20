Lazio ultras face Hysaj after singing ‘Bella Ciao’

The controversy has returned to splash the ultras of Lazio. A sector of fans of the capital team who do not hide their fascist ideology. The new example of this is a banner hanging on one of the bridges in Rome in which you can read: “Hysaj, worm, Lazio is fascist.”

All of it motivated by the video in which you can see Elseid Hysaj, recently added to the Lazio summer market, singing the lyrics to the song ‘Bella Ciao’ during the dinner with his companions in the hotel of concentration of the celestial squad. Something anecdotal if it weren’t for the context of the song, that although has become known for the television series ‘La Casa de Papel’ which means the fight against the dictatorship of Benito Mussolini.

The Albanian player has subsequently confessed that his intention was not political at all, but had to do with the previously mentioned Spanish series. A new act that puts the attitude of certain Lazio fans back in the spotlight.

Ultras Lazio banner

Image Source: Twitter

