Lazio travels to the Sassuolo stadium to conclude the championship

Next Sunday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the last day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the Sassuolo Yet the Lazio in the Mapei Stadium – Città Del Tricolore.

The Sassuolo faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirty-eighth day to consolidate a winning streak after achieving victory away from his field in the Ennio Tardini by 1-3 in front of Parma, with so many of Jeremie Boga, Manuel Locatelli Y Gregoire defrel. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in 16 of the 37 games played to date in Serie A with a figure of 62 goals for and 56 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Lazio could not cope with the AS Roma in their last match (2-0), so they hope to end their losing streak and redirect their trajectory in the tournament. Of the 36 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Lazio he has won 21 of them and has a balance of 61 goals scored against 53 goals conceded.

As a local, the Sassuolo He has won six times, he has lost four times and he has drawn eight times in 18 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Lazio has a balance of eight wins, eight losses and two draws in 18 games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Sassuolo to take the victory.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of SassuoloIn fact, the numbers show one win, four losses and two draws for the hosts. In addition, visitors do not lose in their last four visits to the stadium of the Sassuolo. The last meeting in this competition between the two teams was played in January 2021 and ended with a score of 2-1 for the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by nine points in favor of the Lazio. The team of Roberto De Zerbi he ranks eighth with 59 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Lazio, is in sixth position with 68 points.