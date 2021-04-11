Lazio take three points after defeating Hellas Verona 0-1

04/11/2021 at 5:13 PM CEST

The Lazio added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Verona this sunday in the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. The Hellas verona came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Cagliari. On the part of the visiting team, the Lazio he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Spezia Calcio in his fief and the Udinese away, by 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. With this good result, the white and blue team is sixth, while the Verona he is eighth at the end of the game.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the Lazio, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic moments before the final whistle, at 90, thus ending the duel with a final score of 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Ivan Ilic, Daniel bessa, Federico Ceccherini, Eddie salcedo Y Nikola Kalinic replacing Miguel Veloso, Mattia Zaccagni, Federico Dimarco, Antonin Barak Y Kevin Lasagna, while the changes by the visiting team were Vedat Muriqi, Andreas pereira, Senad Lulic, Gonzalo escalante Y Marco Parolo, which entered through Felipe Caicedo, Luii alberto, Mohamed Fares, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro Y Lucas Leiva.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Lazio (Felipe Caicedo Y Luii alberto), while the home team did not see any.

With this victory, the Lazio It rises to 55 points and is placed in sixth place in the table, instead of access to the Europa League. For his part, Hellas verona it remains with the 41 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in Serie A: the Hellas verona will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against the Sampdoria away from home, while Lazio will play in his stadium against him Benevento.

Data sheetHellas Verona:Marco Silvestri, Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Dimarco (Federico Ceccherini, min.76), Davide Faraoni, Stefano Sturaro, Miguel Veloso (Ivan Ilic, min.69), Darko Lazovic, Antonin Barak (Eddie Salcedo, min.85) , Mattia Zaccagni (Daniel Bessa, min.76) and Kevin Lasagna (Nikola Kalinic, min.85)Lazio:Pepe Reina, Adam Marusic, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Gonzalo Escalante, min.83), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva (Marco Parolo, min.83), Luii Alberto (Andreas Pereira, min. 75), Mohamed Fares (Senad Lulic, min.75), Felipe Caicedo (Vedat Muriqi, min.68) and Ciro ImmobileStadium:Stadio Marcantonio BentegodiGoals:Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (0-1, min. 90)