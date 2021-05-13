Lazio take three points after beating Parma 1-0

05/12/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Lazio added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Parma this wednesday in the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The Lazio arrived with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against the Fiorentina. Regarding the visiting team, the Parma lost by a result of 2-5 in the previous match against the Atalanta and accumulated six consecutive defeats in the competition. With this defeat the Parma was placed in nineteenth position at the end of the game, while the Lazio is sixth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for the Blanquiceleste team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Ciro Immobile just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Gonzalo escalante, Joaquin Correa, Luiz felipe, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro Y Felipe Caicedo replacing Danilo Cataldi, Vedat Muriqi, Stefan radu, Marco Parolo Y Patric Gabarrón, while the changes by the visiting team were Vincent Laurini, Andreas Cornelius, Yordan osorio, Alberto Grassi Y Chaka traore, which entered through Riccardo gagliolo, Graziano pelle, Mattia bani, Simon Sohm Y Juan Francisco Brunetta.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Lazio (Francesco Acerbi) and three to Parma (Juan Francisco Brunetta, Riccardo gagliolo Y Hernani).

With 67 points, the Lazio from Simone inzaghi was placed in sixth place in the general table at the end of the match, in the access square to the Europa League, while the team led by Roberto D’Aversa it was placed in nineteenth place with 20 points, with a relegation place to Second Division.

The next day the Lazio will be measured with the AS Roma, while the Parmesan team will play their match against the Sassuolo.

Data sheetLazio:Luigi Sepe, Daan Dierckx, Lautaro Valenti, Mattia Bani, Maxime Busi, Simon Sohm, Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Riccardo Gagliolo, Juan Francisco Brunetta and Graziano PelleParma:Thomas Strakosha, Patric Gabarrón, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Luii Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Marco Parolo, Mohamed Fares, Vedat Muriqi and Ciro ImmobileStadium:Olympic Stadium in RomeGoals:Ciro Immobile (1-0, min. 90)