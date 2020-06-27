Lazio (2nd) reacted on time and won 2-1 at home against Fiorentina (13th), this Saturday in the 28th round of Serie A, with which they could stay four points behind the leader Juventus, who had thrashed on Friday 4-0 to Lecce.

Some of the French Franck Ribery (minute 24) had passed the Florence team, but Ciro Immobile (67 penalty) and the Spanish Luis Alberto (83), with a shot from outside the area, turned the game around.

Fiorentina even finished with ten men for the expulsion in the discount of the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic.

This victory allows Lazio to lose no more ground in the race for the ‘Scudetto’, after Wednesday’s loss in Bergamo against Atalanta (3-2), which was the first league setback for the Roman team since September 25 .

This Saturday he came to fear for a new disappointment, but the victory allows him to continue in the race.

Regarding the third candidate for the title, Lazio is provisionally seven points ahead of Inter Milan (3rd), who visits Parma (7th) on Sunday, with the pressure of not failing so as not to be more off the hook.

Immobile, with his penalty transformed this Saturday, reinforces his leadership in the scorers table, where he already has 28 goals, five more than the 23 of Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), who also scored a penalty on Friday.

– Brescia follows last –

In the other matches of the day, Brescia took another step towards relegation to Serie B by missing a two-goal lead to end up drawing 2-2 at home against Genoa.

With 18 points, the Lombard team continues as a bottom equalizer with the SPAL of Ferrara, which visits Naples on Sunday (6th).

The draw means that Brescia continues eight points from the save zone, which is precisely their rival for this day, Genoa (17th), who could have approached five points if they had won.

Alfredo Donnarumma (minute 10) opened the scoring for Brescia and Alessandro Semprini extended the count in the 13th, culminating a collective action after a loss of ball from Genoa in midfield.

Brescia, reduced by injuries, which forced their Uruguayan coach Diego López to line up a very inexperienced defense, saw the victory slip away by two goals scored by Genoa from a penalty kick, the work of Spanish Iago Falqué (38) and Andrea Pinamonti ( 70).

Genoa are placed with one more point than the first team in the relegation zone, Lecce (18th), which was thrashed on Friday (4-0) by the leader Juventus.

Torino (14th) continues without leaving the danger zone and continues with six more points than Lecce, after losing 4-2 to Cagliari (10th).

The Sardinian team is in a quiet zone after chaining two victories in a row, after four consecutive defeats.

Uruguayan Nahitán Nández (12), Argentine Gio Simeone (17) and Belgian Radja Nainggolan (46) overtook Cagliari.

Torino shortened their disadvantage with goals from Brazil’s Gleison Bremer (60) and Andrea Belotti (65), but a penalty kick converted by Brazil’s Joao Pedro in 69 also gave Cagliari peace of mind.

