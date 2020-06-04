Wednesday 03 June, 2020

The Roman cast will begin the campaign for their fans to be present at the Olympic in Rome when Series A resumes. The measure will cost almost 40 euros for fans who want to transfer their image, an amount that will be donated to the Red Cross Italian.

Italy is preparing its return to football, and as in other latitudes it will be without fans in the grades. However, this measure will not be an impediment for the teams to have their fans in the stadium, at least it will be for Lazio when they play at home.

Like Borussia Monchengladbach, the Roman team will give their fans the chance to be present at the stadium as cardboard figures. “The project between Lazio and the fans called ‘You will never be alone’ in sport and in life begins this Thursday, June 4,” said a statement issued by the club on the official site.

“The project, wanted by President Claudio Lotito, foresees an initiative in favor of the many activities promoted by the Italian Red Cross”, adds part of the publication made by the Roman cast.

The initiative will cost 39.90 euros for each fan, income that will go to the funds of the Italian Red Cross for the fight against the coronavirus. Along with this, fans will have to go to the club’s official stores, sign an agreement to transfer their image and provide a digital photo, which will fit the size of the cardboard figures, 75 centimeters by 45.

Until the suspension of Series A due to the coronary virus pandemic, Lazio was the great surprise of the season, ranking second in the table, one point below Junvetus. The resumption of the tournament for the Romans will be on June 24 against Atalanta.