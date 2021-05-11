Lazio host Parma on matchday thirty-sixth

05/11/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the Lazio and to Parma in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The Lazio arrives at the thirty-sixth day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last match against the Fiorentina by a score of 2-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in 20 of the 34 games played so far in Serie A and have scored 51 goals conceded to 60 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Parma suffered a defeat to the Atalanta in the last game (2-5), so he hopes to end his losing streak and regain his career in the competition. Of the 35 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Parma he has won three of them with 38 goals in favor and 76 against.

As a local, the Lazio They have won 12 times, been defeated three times and have drawn twice in 17 games played so far, which shows that they are losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to get results in their favor. In the role of visitor, the Parma they have won once and lost 10 times in their 17 games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Lazio and the balance is 18 victories, three defeats and five draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the ParmaWell, they have done it on the last nine occasions. The last time they faced the Lazio and the Parma in this tournament it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 2-1 result for the locals.

At this time, the Lazio it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 44 points compared to its rival. The team of Simone inzaghi he ranks sixth with 64 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in nineteenth position with 20 points.