The Lazio still bent on resuming a A series for which they are fighting alongside Juventus and Inter de Milan. The set led by Simone inzaghi, who is fighting for the Scudetto many years later, wanted to return to training as early as March, although for this he received much criticism.

Arturo Diaconale, director of communication for Lazio, assured in Radiosei that the club “deserves more respect” and that “there is constant damage against us.”

“The Lazio players stayed at home, I saw, instead, that in Portugal they showed some wonderful images of Cristiano Ronaldo training on a soccer field. Others trained quietly abroad, we couldn’t “, he adds.

However, he wanted to clarify that he does not directly criticize the Portuguese: «I think he did well, professional athletes should stay active, but those who stayed in Italy did not have that advantage ».