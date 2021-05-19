Lazio and Torino sign a goalless draw (0-0)

05/18/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The match held this Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome and who faced the Lazio and to Torino it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Lazio He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the classification after losing the last game against the AS Roma by a score of 2-0. For his part, Torino he was defeated 4-1 in the last game he played against the Spezia Calcio. With this result, the Blanquiceleste team is sixth after the end of the match, while the Torino is seventeenth.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second part both the Lazio and the Torino they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

In the chapter of the changes, the footballers of the Lazio who entered the game were Senad Lulic, Gonzalo escalante, Patric Gabarrón, Marco Parolo Y Andreas pereira replacing Mohamed Fares, Lucas Leiva, Luiz felipe, Stefan radu Y Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, while changes in the Torino They were Daniele baselli, Simone zaza Y Simone verdi, who entered to replace Thomas Rincon, Antonio Sanabria Y Andrea Belotti.

The referee showed four yellow cards to the Lazio (Thomas strakosha, Luii alberto, Luiz felipe Y Andreas pereira), while the visiting team did not see any.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Torino he was in seventeenth place in the table with 36 points. For its part, Lazio With this point achieved, he reached sixth place with 68 points, in the Europa League access place, after the game.

The next day the Lazio will be measured with the Sassuolo, while the Turin team will play their match against the Benevento.

Data sheetLazio:Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Bremer, Nicolas N`Koulou, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Tomás Rincón, Cristian Ansaldi, Antonio Sanabria and Andrea BelottiTorino:Thomas Strakosha, Adam Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Luii Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Mohamed Fares, Vedat Muriqi and Ciro ImmobileStadium:Olympic Stadium in RomeGoals:0-0