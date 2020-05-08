It was announced this week: Airbnb made the decision to fire 25% of its workforce worldwide. 1,900 employees, including staff in Spain, who made reference to the non-strategic areas of the company as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Confinement, travel limitation, and the massive decline in tourism have wreaked havoc on some of the more established industries. Now, the shock wave of Airbnb’s slump is fueling with layoffs at subcontractors operating for them.

According to eldiario.es, the call center that Airbnb had hired in Spain, CPM, to manage their reservations and customer service has announced its intention to fire all Airbnb-related workers.

CPM has contacted the unions, which now have the job of negotiating the ERE conditions that will result in the dismissal of 1,000 employees from the workforce. The largest to date in the pandemic that affects 50% of the company’s total workforce. There are no indications of employee relocation in other companies or services to date.

CPM’s decision arises as a result of the termination of the contract with them by Airbnb, official since April 30 and after eight years of joint operations, with the aim of cutting expenses in the current situation. And, as Airbnb explained at the time it announced the dismissal of its direct employees: a way to adapt to the new situation. Also the announcement that they would return to their most essential activity.

Most of those affected, almost 988, are located in the 3 headquarters that CPM has in Barcelona – expanded to meet the demand for Airbnb in 2018. 17 employees correspond to other services within the company.

The fall of Airbnb that not only affects the technology giant

On Tuesday Airbnb announced the layoffs of its staff – Lyft and Uber also announced separate processes – but this only took into account the direct staff.

The shock wave of the collapse of the operations of the tourist apartment giant is understood by its structure. Not only direct employees are affected – what is found in the statistics – now it is also subcontractors who add up in the queues of unemployment. This without taking into account the group of tourist apartments that, many returning to the conventional rental market, have stopped receiving large volumes of income.

