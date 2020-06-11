The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits decreased last week, but millions of people laid off because of COVID-19 continue to receive financial aid checks. The number of layoffs has decreased in the United States, but the tension in the labor market persists.

MiamiWorld /.

, Suggesting that it could take years for the labor market to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, even when hiring resumes.

The Labor Department’s weekly unemployment benefits report, the most timely data on the health of the economy, follows news from last Friday of a surprising 2.5 million rise in non-farm payrolls in May. The figures had supported views that the worst of the labor market turmoil had passed.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would provide years of extraordinary support to the economy and Fed President Jerome Powell warned that there will be an “extended period” in which it will be “difficult for many people to find work.”

Initial applications for state unemployment benefits fell from 355,000 to 1.552 million seasonally adjusted in the week ending June 6. It is the tenth consecutive weekly drop from a record of 6.867 million at the end of March.

Economists polled by . had forecast 1.55 million for the past week.

“The worst for the job market seems to be over, but it is still in dire shape from the viral recession,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.

The National Bureau of Economic Research stated Monday that the United States economy went into recession in February.

While the number of people who continue to receive benefits is shrinking, the ranks of the unemployed remain uncomfortably large. The number of people receiving benefits after a first week of aid fell from 339,000 to 20,929 million for the week ending May 30.

The so-called continuing claims, which are reported a week late, fell from a record high of 24.912 million in early May.

Wall Street stocks were trading lower for fear of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. The dollar was rising against a basket of currencies and so were the prices of US Treasuries.

Another Labor Department report showed on Thursday that the producer price index for final demand rebounded 0.4% last month after falling 1.3% in April. Producer prices were boosted by a 40.4% increase in the cost of meat amid the shortage due to COVID-19 outbreaks at processing plants.

But the underlying trend in producer inflation remained subdued, in line with an economy in recession.