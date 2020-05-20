Low-cost airline Norwegian’s restructuring plan was completed and government loan guarantees valued at 3 billion kroner ($ 290 million) were approved. The airline converted a debt of SEK 12.7 billion ($ 1.3 billion) into shares, a necessary step in obtaining government guarantees. Norwegian has temporarily laid off 90% of its workforce and will continue to implement additional cost cutting measures.

– Aerospace engine maker Rolls-Royce plans to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide to deal with the collapse of pandemic air travel. The company has 52,000 employees worldwide and it was unclear where the cuts would be made. The move will result in savings of some £ 700m ($ 856m), with an overall target of £ 1.3bn ($ 1.59bn) in annual savings.

VACCINE

The new CEO of United Airlines said it could take a long time until there is a COVID-19 vaccine before most people feel confident about air travel. Scott Kirby said Wednesday that demand for air travel is improving, especially on reservations for the second half of the year, “but the question is whether those people are going to show up.” Kirby spoke to CNBC shortly before United’s annual online meeting at which he will formally replace CEO Oscar Munoz.

– The Swiss government ordered a temporary suspension until September of legal actions against travel companies demanding reimbursement for canceled trips. The measure only involves sums already paid by clients whose trips were canceled due to the pandemic, the government said in a statement. The sums are still owed and “should be paid by travel agencies whenever possible.” The move also seeks to protect clients, who may receive only part of their expected reimbursements if travel agencies declare bankruptcy.

SLAUGHTERHOUSES

The German government has agreed to ban the use of subcontractors and increase fines for violations of labor laws in the meat industry starting next year. Several outbreaks of coronavirus among German slaughterhouse workers exposed dire working conditions in recent weeks, prompting Labor Minister Hubertus Heil to promise to “clean up” the industry. On Wednesday, the cabinet agreed to formulate a bill that would require companies to directly employ any worker involved in animal slaughter and meat processing beginning Jan. 1, although there would be exceptions for small facilities.

SUBSIDIES

Switzerland approved emergency aid for media outlets that have suffered a drop in advertising revenue due to the pandemic. The government approved a package of 57.5 million Swiss francs ($ 59.5 million) proposed by lawmakers on Wednesday. Television and radio stations will receive 30 million Swiss francs ($ 31.1 million), while newspaper deliveries will be subsidized for six months with 17.5 million Swiss francs (18.1 million dollars).

MARKETS

Stock markets around the world were calm on Wednesday, with investors weighing hopes for a recovery as economies gradually reopen and the damage caused by the pandemic is analyzed.