Brazilian clubs could not resist the more than 40-day shutdown forced by the new coronavirus and began to fire some employees. With no box office revenue from departures and the flight of sponsors, the boards of teams like Flamengo and Corinthians announced lists of layoffs or wage reductions for workers to try to lessen the financial impact of the pandemic.

These layoffs and changes are concentrated at the first moment in the list of employees and not necessarily in the professional football rosters. The players received 30 days of rest and would return to training foreseen on Friday, but this should not be confirmed. Most teams advocate the need to leave teams for a longer time away from training centers. The routine of activities would continue with the athletes at home.

Meanwhile, the club’s human resources departments are going to have a lot of work. Flamengo, for example, should lay off about 60 employees in the next few days. The cut is not exclusive to the football department. Until next week, the club will announce other measures, including salary cuts and the release of employees to only return to activities when the pandemic.

Vasco took a similar attitude and sent a group of employees the notice of suspension of contract for two months (May to July), as permitted by Provisional Measure 936, of the Federal Government. The Rio club committed to pay a portion of the workers’ wages through the Emergency Job and Income Preservation Benefit and to give 30% of the gross wages of each one as monthly compensatory aid.

Corinthians determined a 70% reduction in employees’ wages and hours. The measure is valid for May and can be extended to the following month. In an internal statement, the club justified the measures as fundamental to guarantee the stability of all. “They are necessary for the maintenance of jobs and the full functioning of the club in the return of activities and were defined by the managers”, says the message.

In Paraná football, Athletico and Coritiba also took some measures. In the club, the economic impact was felt by the players. Four athletes from the under-23 squad ended their contracts and did not sign the renewal. Coritiba, on the other hand, promoted the dismissal of some employees on Wednesday, in addition to salary reductions and contract suspensions.

GENERATION OF JOBS

According to a study carried out by CBF last year together with the company Ernst & Young, Brazilian football is responsible for employing 156 thousand people. A team like Flamengo, for example, has almost a thousand employees. The majority of this group of workers are low-paid people who work in gardening, cooking, laundry and cleaning.

In March, even at the beginning of the pandemic strike, some teams even reduced the wages of professional teams on the pretext that the measure could prevent the dismissal of other workers. “As a group of employees classified as more humble feared for the discontinuity of their jobs with the involuntary stop of their activities and competitions, we decided to shield and protect these collaborators in particular,” he told the state the administrative director of Fortaleza, Gildo Ferreira. The team reduced the cast’s wages by up to 25% during the pandemic.

